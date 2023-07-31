Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $3.01 on Monday, reaching $147.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average is $147.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

