Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,952 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.15. 1,238,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,099. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

