Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,555 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average is $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

