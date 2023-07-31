Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 55,959 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,959 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,902. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

