StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCAP opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $126 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.29. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in First Capital by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

