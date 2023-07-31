StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

UUU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 23,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company's stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

