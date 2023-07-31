StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 0.5 %
WidePoint stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,720. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.16.
WidePoint Company Profile
