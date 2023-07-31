StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 0.5 %

WidePoint stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,720. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

