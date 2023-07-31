StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 2.2 %
XIN stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87.
Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
