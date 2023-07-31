StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Up 4.9 %
ENSV stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.47.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
