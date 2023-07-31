StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Up 4.9 %

ENSV stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

