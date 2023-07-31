StockNews.com Lowers DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $10.91 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 74,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 608,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 410,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in DRDGOLD by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 356,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

