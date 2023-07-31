StockNews.com Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Hold

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
NBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.
Nabors Industries stock traded up $2.62 on Monday, reaching $122.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,127. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $190.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.68. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
