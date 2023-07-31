StockNews.com Upgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Buy

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.
American Express Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,374. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.