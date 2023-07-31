StockNews.com Upgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $199.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $199.98.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $29,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

