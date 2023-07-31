Stratis (STRAX) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $73.10 million and $1.98 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,856.94 or 0.06347805 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00022163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,707,717 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

