Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.91. 656,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.09. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

