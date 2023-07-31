Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 318 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

