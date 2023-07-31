Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 36 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $721.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $730.10. 15,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,336. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.04. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.99 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

