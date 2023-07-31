Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after buying an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $45,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Hasbro Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HAS traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

