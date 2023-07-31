Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 102.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.7% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,309 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 539,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,427,000 after buying an additional 154,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $178.55. The stock had a trading volume of 361,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,995. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.