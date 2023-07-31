Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,365,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,664,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $116,118,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 242,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 185,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.3 %

NSRGY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.20. The stock had a trading volume of 157,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,582. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nestlé Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

