Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 4,477 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,879. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

