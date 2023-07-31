Strong Market Cap Reaches $718,768.72 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $718,768.72 and approximately $42,943.97 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be bought for $5.20 or 0.00017770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

