Summit Global Investments Acquires 135,448 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1,428.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,448 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.05% of LKQ worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

