Summit Global Investments Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,455 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $63,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $97.68. 11,079,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,073. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

