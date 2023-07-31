Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,031,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,992,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,260,000 after purchasing an additional 698,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.67. 1,463,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,147. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.83. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

