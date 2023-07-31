Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,044 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,058 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.