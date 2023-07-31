Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 54.4% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 214.4% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 135,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.06. 357,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

