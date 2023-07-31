Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 2,845 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.06. 662,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,655. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

