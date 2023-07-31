Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.39.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,299. The company has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

