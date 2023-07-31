Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.00. The stock had a trading volume of 153,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,752. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Argus lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

