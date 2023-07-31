Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $802,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IHI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,189. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

