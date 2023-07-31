Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.41. 326,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,410. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

