SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SunPower from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.48.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $9.26 on Thursday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.82.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SunPower by 48.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

