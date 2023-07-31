Surience Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Surience Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,936,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,361,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

