Symetra Investment Management Co Has $231.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symetra Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 100.0% of Symetra Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Symetra Investment Management Co owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $231,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,843. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $314.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

