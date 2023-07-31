Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.98 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 768,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 427,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile



Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

