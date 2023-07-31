Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of SYPR opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.24.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.