Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

