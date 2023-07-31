T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 67.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.26. 2,964,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,378. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.58.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,985.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

