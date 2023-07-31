T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TROW. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.55. The company had a trading volume of 315,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

