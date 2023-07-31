Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 870 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1,301.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS DIVB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.87. 30,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

