Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.36 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $430.38. 489,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,415. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.91 and a 200 day moving average of $400.13.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

