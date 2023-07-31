Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Invests $229,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,347 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,951,000 after acquiring an additional 987,473 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,391,000 after acquiring an additional 975,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $157,766,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,732,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,821. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $112,278.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,679,843.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $312,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,138.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 4,049 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $112,278.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,679,843.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,235 shares of company stock worth $18,173,174. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

