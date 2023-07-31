Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 160.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.47. 329,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $62.97 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

