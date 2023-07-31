Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 906,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after acquiring an additional 193,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waste Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 21.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $163.89. 785,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,158. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

