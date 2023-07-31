Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned 0.07% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 77,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.93). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

