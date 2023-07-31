Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 1,185 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.29. 7,511,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,047,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

