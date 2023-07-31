Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.71. 2,284,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,750. The firm has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

