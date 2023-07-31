Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

TANH opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

