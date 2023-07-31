Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $39,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.79.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

