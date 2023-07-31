Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Raised by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $11,865,558,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.79.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,164. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.